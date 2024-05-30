Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 347.77%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.82%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

