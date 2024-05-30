Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.75.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,102 shares of company stock worth $2,493,172. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Crocs by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Crocs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Crocs by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 618,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,765,000 after purchasing an additional 90,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $153.61 on Friday. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $155.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

