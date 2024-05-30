Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,618. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

