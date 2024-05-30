Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) & AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Critical Comparison

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 11.02% 179.47% 14.05% Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AbbVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 0 3 11 0 2.79 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AbbVie and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

AbbVie currently has a consensus target price of $176.14, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given AbbVie’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AbbVie is more favorable than Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AbbVie and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $54.32 billion 5.03 $4.86 billion $3.37 45.95 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

AbbVie beats Cosmo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers. It also provides facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skincare products; botox therapeutic; Vraylar for depressive disorder; Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson's disease; Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine in adults; and Qulipta for episodic and chronic migraine. In addition, the company offers Ozurdex for eye diseases; Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Restasis to increase tear production; and other eye care products. Further, it provides Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1-6 infection; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy; Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; and Synthroid for hypothyroidism. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; REGENXBIO Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and Genentech, Inc., as well as collaboration with Tentarix Biotherapeutics, LP to develop conditionally-active and multi-specific biologics for oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization products for gastroenterology, endoscopy, dermatology, and healthtech worldwide. The company offers Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol, a once-daily mesalamine tablet approved to help get active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis into remission; Lumeblue (methylene blue MMX), a diagnostic drug to enhance pre-cancerous and cancerous detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy; Uceris/Cortiment, an oral tablet formulation which delivers budesonide directly to the lumen of the colon; Aemcolo/Relafalk, a GI antibiotic with MMX® technology and is approved for the treatment of travellers' diarrhoea; Winlevi, a prescription medicine used on the skin to treat acne vulgaris; Eleview, a medical device, which enables the safer and faster removal of colonic lesions; and GI Genius, a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps during colonoscopy. It is also in the development of Breezula (clascoterone), a novel androgen receptor inhibitor that targets androgen receptors in the scalp, currently expecting phase III trials; Rifamycin SV MMX IBS-D, a formulation to treat colonic infections and irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea, currently completed phase II proof of concept clinical trials; CB-03-10 (cortexolone 17 -valerate-21-propionate), an oral androgen receptor antagonist for treatment solid tumors, currently under phase I studies; and CB-01-33 (colesevelam) for the treatment of bile acid diarrhea, currently under preclinical studies. The company has development, distribution, and licensing agreements with Bausch Health, Ferring, China Medical System Holdings Limited, Medtronic, Parmascience Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Dr. Falk Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., 3SBio, InfectoPharm, and Hyphens Pharma International Limited. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

