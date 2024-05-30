Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Copart by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,057,000 after buying an additional 4,915,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.31. 1,604,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

