Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.540-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.54-3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.