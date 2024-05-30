Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.54-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.863-3.905 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COO. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.69.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.23. 1,695,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

