Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Cool has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Cool to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Cool Price Performance

NYSE:CLCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cool has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

