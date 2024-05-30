Contrasting Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX – Get Free Report) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A Haleon 9.68% 13.17% 6.43%

Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haleon has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Human Pheromone Sciences and Haleon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Haleon 0 1 3 0 2.75

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Haleon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haleon $14.05 billion 2.71 $1.30 billion $0.30 27.83

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Haleon beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products containing synthetic human pheromones and other mood enhancing compounds in the United States and internationally. It provides a line of fragrance and toiletry products for men and women under the Natural Attraction trademark. The company also licenses its initial compounds and related technology, as well as sells its patented compounds to licensed customers to include these compounds as components in their products. In addition, it offers private label manufacturing services to licensed customers. Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. distributes its products through distributors, as well as through the Web site, naturalattraction.com. The company was formerly known as EROX Corporation and changed its name to Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. in May 1998. Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

