Conflux Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $897.00 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $897.00 million and approximately $36.86 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,978.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.61 or 0.00687876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00123314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00206587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00091739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,005,223,955 coins and its circulating supply is 4,042,737,342 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,004,927,485.69 with 4,042,427,471.42 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22238883 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $34,382,993.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

