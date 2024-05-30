Compound Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Compound has a market cap of $497.32 million and $34.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $59.75 or 0.00087723 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012702 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,236.59 or 0.72848015 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,853 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

