Compound Market Cap Hits $494.60 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $494.60 million and approximately $29.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $59.42 or 0.00086888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012530 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,435.91 or 0.72110787 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,857 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

