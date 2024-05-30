Comparing MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) and Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Special Opportunities Fund and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Special Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 3 3 0 2.50

MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus target price of $15.04, suggesting a potential downside of 3.14%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Special Opportunities Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Special Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Special Opportunities Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Special Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $276.52 million 3.66 $118.76 million $1.75 8.87

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Special Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Special Opportunities Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Special Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 41.19% 11.51% 4.65%

Dividends

Special Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 86.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Special Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Special Opportunities Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Special Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. The fund was previously known as Insured Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. was formed on February 18, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

