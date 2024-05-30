Comparing AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) & Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

AGM Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logitech International has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Logitech International shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of AGM Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Logitech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Logitech International 14.24% 27.46% 16.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGM Group and Logitech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AGM Group and Logitech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $242.40 million N/A $11.48 million N/A N/A Logitech International $4.30 billion 3.50 $612.14 million $3.87 24.60

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGM Group and Logitech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Logitech International 2 4 2 0 2.00

Logitech International has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Logitech International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than AGM Group.

Summary

Logitech International beats AGM Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

(Get Free Report)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers fintech software services. AGM Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers. It sells its products to a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers who resell to retailers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and other distributors. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, and others. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.