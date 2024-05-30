Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 569.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.40. 956,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,675. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $408.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $15,314,301 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.