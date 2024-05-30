Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 94,474.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $5.56 on Wednesday, reaching $474.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,208,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325,572. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.45 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $241,143.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 731,469 shares of company stock worth $363,443,903. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

