Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $951,000 Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,522,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 86,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 3,471,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,167. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

