Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $46.28 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $46,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $221.95. The company had a trading volume of 311,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,470. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day moving average is $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,212 shares of company stock worth $4,267,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.