Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 61,673 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.10% of Warner Music Group worth $18,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,628,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,663 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,362,000 after acquiring an additional 853,384 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,923,000 after acquiring an additional 302,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.6 %

WMG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,111. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

