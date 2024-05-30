Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.29. 3,269,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 20,394,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after buying an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

