Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 0.3%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $235.54 and last traded at $235.83. Approximately 4,208,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,463,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,789 shares of company stock valued at $98,265,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $13,521,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,935 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,704,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $5,047,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

