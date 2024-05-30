Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 4.5 %

JVA opened at $1.38 on Friday. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

