Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.71. 11,860,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $265.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

