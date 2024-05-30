Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) & Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Head to Head Survey

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Evolus has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolus and Clever Leaves’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus $202.09 million 3.92 -$61.69 million ($1.05) -12.04 Clever Leaves $17.42 million 0.32 -$17.90 million ($11.31) -0.29

Analyst Recommendations

Clever Leaves has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolus. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clever Leaves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evolus and Clever Leaves, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Clever Leaves 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolus presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 68.12%. Given Evolus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Evolus is more favorable than Clever Leaves.

Profitability

This table compares Evolus and Clever Leaves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus -27.31% N/A -28.50% Clever Leaves -102.77% -63.32% -49.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Evolus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evolus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evolus beats Clever Leaves on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It also provides dermal filler products under the Estyme and Evolysse names. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment formulates, manufactures, markets, sells, distributes, and commercializes nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. It also produces extracted products, including isolates, crude oil extracts, and oral solutions; and tetrahydrocannabinol flowers. The company serves retail distributors, pharmaceutical and cannabis companies, and pharmacies. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Tocancipá, Colombia.

