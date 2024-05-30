Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) vs. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) and Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esperion Therapeutics and Clearmind Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Clearmind Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 330.11%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Clearmind Medicine.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $116.33 million 3.53 -$209.25 million ($0.99) -2.19 Clearmind Medicine N/A N/A -$8.62 million N/A N/A

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Clearmind Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clearmind Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Clearmind Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Clearmind Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -37.65% N/A -33.44% Clearmind Medicine N/A -265.38% -121.95%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearmind Medicine has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats Clearmind Medicine on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C. The company's products also include NILEMDO, an ATP Citrate Lyase (ACL) inhibitor that lowers LDL-C and cardiovascular risk by reducing cholesterol biosynthesis and up-regulating the LDL receptors; and NUSTENDI, a bempedoic acid and ezetimibe tablet to treat elevated LDL-C. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd to; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors. The company also develops MEAI compound which is in IND-enabling study for the treatment of alcohol use disorder; and is in pre-clinical study for treatment of obesity, weight loss, metabolic disorder, and addiction. In addition, it has a collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. to conduct a study evaluating the companies combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome. The company was formerly known as Cyntar Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Clearmind Medicine Inc. in March 2021. Clearmind Medicine Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

