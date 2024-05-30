ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LRGE traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,181. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $225.32 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

