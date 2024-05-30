Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 10%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 1,002,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,612,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 702,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,271 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 813,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

