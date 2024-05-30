Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CFO Acquires $110,100.00 in Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $110,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,575.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 565,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,810,000 after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMTG

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.