Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CFO Acquires $110,100.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTGGet Free Report) CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $110,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,575.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 565,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,810,000 after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

