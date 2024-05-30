Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $664.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $663.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $465.58 and a fifty-two week high of $705.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

