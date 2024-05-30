CIBC Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.48 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Insiders have sold 56,913 shares of company stock valued at $512,494 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

