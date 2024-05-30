China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6052 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 0.6 %
CIADY stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 29,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $40.77.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
