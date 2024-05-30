China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6052 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 0.6 %

CIADY stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 29,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

