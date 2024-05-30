China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.47.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
