Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,460,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,435. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.16, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 364.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chewy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 171.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 234,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

