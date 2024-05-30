Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chewy

Chewy Trading Up 27.1 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 18.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.