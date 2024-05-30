Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.96. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$8.78 and a one year high of C$12.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chartwell Retirement Residences
In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why American Airlines’ Plunge Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.