Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.96. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$8.78 and a one year high of C$12.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.40.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

