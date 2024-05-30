ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 7.9% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. 6,221,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 13,674,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $735.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 752.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 343,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 123,597 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

