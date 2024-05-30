CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 131.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGON opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18. CG Oncology has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth $806,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $9,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth $97,678,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.