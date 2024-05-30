Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1189 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Centrica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Centrica has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

