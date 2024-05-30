Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1189 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Centrica Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Centrica has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.
About Centrica
