Centrex Limited (ASX:CXM) Insider Graham Chrisp Acquires 500,500 Shares

Centrex Limited (ASX:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Graham Chrisp acquired 500,500 shares of Centrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$24,524.50 ($16,349.67).
Centrex Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 4.53.
About Centrex
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centrex
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Centrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.