Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 439.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of Cboe Global Markets worth $56,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.60. 533,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

