Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 5,563 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

TMUS stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.88. 6,165,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $197.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $169.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 685,252,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,014,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,263,181 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

