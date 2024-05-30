Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,710 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $516,530,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.82.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.37. 1,850,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

