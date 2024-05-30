Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $214.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,465. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

