Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $4.20 Million in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.9% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 436,647 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

