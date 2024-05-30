Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys Shares of 11,422 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,484.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 741,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $192,956,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 134,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,078,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.76 and its 200 day moving average is $270.47. The firm has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

