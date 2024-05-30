Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 19,957 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 425,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 294,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 120,330 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $62.72. 179,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

