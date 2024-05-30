Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 1,868 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 4,724.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 31,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LIN traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $426.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.79 and a 200 day moving average of $429.48. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

