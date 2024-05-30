Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.0% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $184,395,926. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $272.10. 12,906,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,530. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

