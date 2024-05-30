Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s current price.

CRS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $111.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

