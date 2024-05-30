CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $77.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of KMX opened at $67.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 31.5% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 61.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

